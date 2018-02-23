Senior ITDC official arrested in bribery case

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a senior manager of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000.

It was alleged that the senior manager had demanded the bribe to clear pending bills of Rs 20 lakh of a contractor.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 60,000 from the complainant. Soon after that searches were conducted at the premises of the accused," an agency spokesperson said.

The accused was produced before the designated court in Delhi earlier today. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)