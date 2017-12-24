Senior Maoist leader surrenders before Telangana Police

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): A senior Maoist leader, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, has surrendered before the Telangana Police, a police official said.

The Telangana Police said J Narasimha Reddy aka Jampanna, a Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered with his wife H Rajitha, a member of a district committee of the Maoists, on Saturday.

Jampanna, who hails from Mahabubabad district of Telangana, joined the Maoist organisation Peoples War Group in 1984. He played a key role in spreading the Maoist influence in Kandhamal area of Odisha, and was involved in several incidents of attack on security forces and police as well. (ANI)