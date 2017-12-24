  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Senior Maoist leader surrenders before Telangana Police

Senior Maoist leader surrenders before Telangana Police

Last Updated: Sun, Dec 24, 2017 23:46 hrs

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): A senior Maoist leader, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, has surrendered before the Telangana Police, a police official said.

The Telangana Police said J Narasimha Reddy aka Jampanna, a Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered with his wife H Rajitha, a member of a district committee of the Maoists, on Saturday.

Jampanna, who hails from Mahabubabad district of Telangana, joined the Maoist organisation Peoples War Group in 1984. He played a key role in spreading the Maoist influence in Kandhamal area of Odisha, and was involved in several incidents of attack on security forces and police as well. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features