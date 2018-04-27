Sensational news reporting will boomerang: TN Governor

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday said that sensational news reporting to increase circulation or viewership will boomerang.

Inaugurating the South India Media Summit 2018 here, Purohit said news cannot be manufactured. It should be factually correct based on factual position while the journalist is free to make his own interpretation.

"It is possible that in the competition for increasing circulation or viewership some journalists indulge in sensational reporting with a view towards capturing a larger share," Purohit said.

"But that, apart from being unethical, is also bound to boomerang after some time. The truth is like the shining sun and cannot be hidden away from the people," Purohit added. According to him, a passing cloud may cover the sun for a short period but the sun would come blazing with greater brilliance. According to him, press and the visual media have to play a vital role in propelling South India further as an important contributor for the growth and development of the country. Pointing out the rapid urbanisation, better infrastructure and educated population, South India would be making huge strides in economic growth in the coming decades, Purohit said. Therefore, the media industry was also poised for a "quantum leap", he added.