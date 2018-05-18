Sent notice to former CMs to vacate govt bungalows: Adityanath

[India], May 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government has sent a notice to the former chief ministers of the state to vacate their government accommodations as soon as possible.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, "This is a Supreme Court (SC) order. We all have to respect it, and it is final. We have sent a notice to the former chief ministers to vacate their government bungalows soon. Officials from the Department of Treasury Directorate are carrying out their orders."

According to media reports, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday met Adityanath over the top court's recent order of asking former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers to vacate their official residences. Mulayam, his son Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati are among the six former chief ministers of the state who will have to vacate their government bungalows. On May 7, the SC quashed the law passed by the then Akhilesh Yadav-led state government in 2016, granting permanent residential accommodation to former chief ministers of the state. The apex court, in its order, said former chief ministers of the state were not entitled to government bungalows. While striking down the law, the Supreme Court said Section 4(3) of Uttar Pradesh ministers (salaries, allowances, and miscellaneous provisions) Act, 2016 was unconstitutional. The law was then challenged by the NGO Lok Prahari in the top court. (ANI)