Separatist leader Shabir Shah's daughter tops CBSE Class XII exam in J-K

[India], May 26 (ANI): The daughter of separatist leader Shabir Shah, Sama Shabir Shah has topped in Jammu and Kashmir in the CBSE Class 12 results which were declared on Saturday.

Sama, who is a student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Athwajan, has bagged the top spot in the state by securing 97.8 per cent marks.

"It is all about hard work. My father has been my ideal and my inspiration. I thought of gifting (my success) to him. He is not aware of it yet but the moment, he gets acquainted with it, I am certain, he would feel proud," Sama Shabir told ANI.

Sama wants to pursue law in future. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Sama Shabir on her success and said she was "truly an inspiration for the youth of our state". "Congratulations to Sama Shabir Shah for securing 97.8% marks in the class 12th class examination. Her hard work and determination has helped her overcome all odds and she is truly an inspiration for the youth of our state," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. She is the daughter of Jammu Kashmir democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) chief Shabir Shah who is currently lodged in Tihar jail. "I used to study outside Tihar jail as books are not allowed inside the premises of Tihar jail," she added. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 23 had, told the court that Shah admitted to receiving funds from Pakistan's terror outfits to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of the country. The chargesheet filed by the ED stated that the separatist had admitted of talking to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed on phone on the issue of Kashmir and had last spoke to him in January this year. (ANI)