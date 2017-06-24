Separatist leader Yaseen Malik under house arrest

[India], June 24 (ANI): Srinagar Police on Saturday placed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik under house arrest ahead of Eid.

Malik was placed under arrest at his Maisuma area residence.

Police is maintaining law and order in the valley, after one of their senior officers was lynched outside the Jamia Masjid a couple of days ago.

Malik along with Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq have been spearheading the separatist resistance in the Kashmir Valley for years. (ANI)