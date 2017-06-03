Separatists raided: Centre assures welfare of Kashmiris is priority

[India], June 3 (ANI): With the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launching a massive crackdown on Separatists over terror funding in the Valley, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that every step taken in this regard is being done keeping the welfare of Kashmiris in mind, who want peace to prevail.

Singh asserted that the people of Kashmir want the bluff of the 'so-called protagonists' to be called, adding that the youth of the Valley do not want to be deprived of enormous avenues and opportunities which have been made available to the rest of the youngsters in the country.

"The people of Kashmir want normalcy to be restored as soon as possible. Most of all of the youth are keen to be a part of development journey led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Therefore, it is in keeping with the will of the people of the Kashmir that the Government has to take the responsibility of ensuring that peace is restored and all perpetrators of terrorism, disturbance, are brought to books," Singh told the media.

"The intent of the Modi Government has always been clear and consistent," Singh added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids at Separatists leaders' residences, offices are still underway.

Some of the Separatists' names whose locations are being raided are Hurriyat leader Raja Kalwal, and the recently suspended Hurriyat leader Naeem Khan.

Presently, the NIA is conducting raids at 14 locations in Srinagar and eight in Haryana.

The NIA had on May 20 began its probe into the allegations of funding by Pakistan to separatists in Kashmir, a long-held assertion by Indian intelligence now 'confessed' by a Hurriyat leader in a sting.

The development came after the Hurriyat Conference suspended Nayeem Khan from the organisation after he allegedly confessed to receiving money from Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for Kashmir unrest.

Khan was allegedly heard admitting in a TV sting operation that he had received money from Pakistan to create unrest in the Valley.

He, however, claimed that the sting operation was fake and doctored.

After the video surfaced, the NIA registered a preliminary probe against Khan, Tehreek-e- Hurriyat leader Gazi Javed Baba and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (R) chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar. (ANI)