Separatists should be pushed out of Valley: Kashmiri activist

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Asserting that revoking the security cover of Separatists in not enough, Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit on Sunday said that these "dons" should be pushed out of Kashmir.

The comment came in the backdrop of the decision of Jammu and Kashmir government to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Shabbir Shah, Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone, and Hashim Qureshi, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

While asserting that providing security to these separatists was in itself a matter of shame, Pandit wondered why the "kingpins like Yasin Malik and Syed Shah Geelani" were left out by the government.

"The fact that these five separatists had security for last five years is in itself a matter of shame. Good, you have withdrawn their security now, but why have you left the kingpins like Yasin Malik and Syed Ali Shah Geelani," Pandit told ANI. "These are small confused baby steps. What you need is not the withdrawal of security alone you need to withdraw these dons from the valley," he added. The activists further blamed the separatists for running Jihad from their homes and suggested the government to "throw them in the far away districts of the country in isolation". "They (separatists) run jihad from the comfort of their homes. You have to take them out of Kashmir and throw them in far district parts of the country in isolation without any contact so that they do not provide the leadership to separatism in the valley and justify violence or give political legitimacy to violent jihad against India. That's what you need to do," he said. Pandit urged the authorities to take "decisive action" instead of "cosmetic steps". He said that the motive should be to "break the back of separatism and terror of Pakistan". As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Lethpora area on the national highway at around 3.15 pm on February 14. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)