Separatists to march against J&K killings

Last Updated: Sun, May 06, 2018 20:34 hrs
Srinagar: Separatist leaders on Sunday called for a protest march and a sit-in outside the Civil Secretariat against the killings of five civilians and as many militants in the Valley.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, called for the protest march to the Civil Secretariat in summer capital Srinagar on Monday.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq tweeted:

The Civil Secretariat houses the offices of the Chief Minister, her cabinet colleagues and all senior bureaucrats of the state.

After their six-month sojourn in winter capital Jammu, the Civil Secretariat offices are scheduled to start functioning in Srinagar from Monday.

Five militants including top Hizbul commander Saddam Paddar and Kashmir University assistant professor Muhammad Rafi Bhat were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Badigam village of Shopian district on Sunday.

After the news of the killings spread, five civilians were killed in clashes with the security forces in Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag districts.



