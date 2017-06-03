'Separatists will be taught 'real' meaning of Azadi'

[India] June 3 (ANI): Minister of State Home Hansraj Ahir on Saturday said that the action against the separatism in Kashmir won't stop till the separatists are taught real meaning of 'Azadi'.

Talking to ANI, Ahir said that India is a democratic country where everyone has freedom, but it doesn't mean that someone would get funds from foreign countries and misguide youth and kill innocent people.

The minister's statement comes after the National Investigating Agency (NIA) conducted raids at Kashmiri separatists leaders' residences and offices today in a major crackdown on terror funding.

The minister said the action against the terror network in the Kashmir Valley has been started and it would not stop till they (separatists) are taught the meaning of Azadi (Independence).

"This is a democratic country which means everyone is free, but the freedom doesn't mean that someone would bring funds from foreign countries and use it to turn innocent youth into stone pelters, spread terrorism, and kill innocent people. This 'freedom' is not in the country. That is why the action has begun and it won't stop. And, the government would teach them (separatists) the real meaning of 'Azadi'," said Ahir.

He said the security forces and the NIA have been working diligently against the terrorism and separatism in Kashmir.

"The NIA raids are not without basis and the action is a well-thought step," said the minister.

He exhumed confidence that funding from Pakistan and other countries to foment separatism in Kashmir or any part of India would be stopped.

"This is the only way to stop them (separatists) from misguiding the Kashmiri youth to become stone-pelters."

In today's raids, the NIA seized at least Rs. 1.5 crore cash, and incriminating documents in the raids raids conducted in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana at locations related to Separatist leaders.

The letterheads of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hijbul Mujahideen (HM), pen-drives, laptops were also seized from the locations.

Some of the Separatists' names whose locations are being raided are Hurriyat leader Raja Kalwal, and the recently suspended Hurriyat leader Naeem Khan.

The NIA had started its probe on May 20 after a sting operation showed Naeem Khan confessing receiving funding by Pakistan to separatists in Kashmir.

Replying about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to end terrorism in Kashmir, Maoism, and infiltration; Ahir said the government was taking the required steps against terrorism, separatism, and Maoism.

"The Congress gave the country these problems as inheritance. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has already informed the nation with facts and figures that there has been a decline in the terror and Maoist incidents as compared to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, and soon these problems will be eradicated," said Ahir. (ANI)