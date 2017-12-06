Sergey Lavrov, Wang Yi to visit India, discuss trilateral activities

[India], December 6 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi will visit India on December 11 to review global and regional issues of mutual interest as well as discuss trilateral activities.

During the visit, Lavrov and his team will take part in the 15th RIC (Russia, India, China) foreign ministerial meeting in the national capital along with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj.

The meeting is expected to review global and regional issues of mutual interest as well as discuss trilateral exchanges and activities. Also, a joint communique is expected to be released following the meeting.

Lavrov and Wang Yi are also expected to call on President Ram Nath Kovind and have bilateral meetings along with Swaraj. During the visit, Lavrov will deliver a public lecture at Vivekanand International Foundation on the subject 'Global Affairs and new vistas of Russia-India cooperation'. Further, Wang Yi would also be gracing an India-China Cultural evening being organized at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra. (ANI)