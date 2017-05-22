Serious efforts being made by govt. to resolve Kashmir issue: BJP

[India], May 22 (ANI): Standing by the statement of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that a serious effort is being carried out by the Government of India in resolving the issue.

BJP leader S. Prakash said the separatist elements and forces from across the border, which are fomenting trouble and creating an atmosphere of disturbance, must be put to an end.

"Many efforts are underway to restore normalcy and urge people of the Valley to maintain peace and order which is currently under threat. A serious effort is being carried by the Government of India which the Home Minister has himself confirmed. The peaceful Kashmir Valley will be realised very soon," Prakash told ANI.

Another BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain submitted the same, saying that Singh only clarified that one should not live in the misconception that they can separate us from Kashmir. "Our government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have always shown concern for Jammu and Kashmir. The entire nation is united on the opinion that Kashmir is only ours. The same Rajnath Singh has said that they are ready to take out a solution for this problem," Hussain told ANI. Assuring complete closure of the Kashmir issue on behalf of the government, Rajnath Singh yesterday made a strong statement that Kashmir, Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat belong to India. "We understand that Kashmir, Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat are ours. I assure you that we will come up with a permanent solution to end the issue," he said while addressing a gathering in Pelling, Sikkim. In the hope of resolving the ongoing friction between India and Pakistan regarding territorial disputes in Kashmir, the Union Home Minister said it is time for Islamabad to mend its ways and come to a consensus on the issue, rather than prolonging the same. "Pakistan continues to carry out acts of violence in the name of Kashmir, just to de-stabilise us. It is time for Pakistan to end these and look into resolving the matter and extending cooperation," said Rajnath. Developing on the importance of easing tensions along the border, Rajnath while drawing upon the reduction of border transgression with China, said Pakistan was invited to maintain friendly relations and not just bilateral ties. "There might be perceptional differences, but the border friction with China has declined now. Pakistan Prime Minister was invited to the oath-taking ceremony not just to join hands, but to be cordial hereafter," he said. (ANI)