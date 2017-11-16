Seven arrested in Krishna river boat tragedy

[India], November 16 (ANI): Seven directors of a river boating and adventure company were arrested by Vijayawada Police on Thursday in connection with Andhra Pradesh boat capsize incident.

The death toll in the boat capsize incident, which took place on November 12, has risen to 21.

As many as 41 people, including the boat driver, were onboard at the time of the incident.

The boat that capsized at Krishna River in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was reportedly a private one.

The bodies that were fished out from the river were handed over to the victims' families after postmortem. A survivour in the incident had alleged that the boat operator was trying to let in more passengers, which made the boat overloaded. (ANI)