  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Seven charged with conspiring to steal U.S. trade secrets for China firm

Seven charged with conspiring to steal U.S. trade secrets for China firm

Last Updated: Thu, May 25, 2017 00:42 hrs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Seven people were charged on Wednesday with conspiring to steal trade secrets from a Houston-based business on behalf of a company in China that makes syntactic foam for military and civilian uses, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Those arrested and charged include four U.S. citizens: Shan Shi, 52, of Houston; Uka Kalu Uche, 35, of Spring, Texas; Samuel Abotar Ogoe, 74, of Missouri City, Texas; and Johnny Wade Randall, 48, of Conroe, Texas.

Also charged were Kui Bo, 40, a Canadian living in Houston, Gang Liu, 31, a Chinese national living in Houston as a permanent resident, and Hui Huang, 32, a Chinese national living in China who works for the Chinese manufacturer allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features