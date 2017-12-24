Seven held for illegally diverting international calls

[Telangana], December 24 (ANI): Seven members of a gang involved in illegally diverting international calls through voice over internet protocol (VOIP) were arrested by the Commissioner's task force, south zone team along with Moghalpura Police on Saturday.

The gang was busted after the Commissioner's task force and Moghalpura Police jointly conducted simultaneous raids in Hyderabad.

The VoIP allows a person to make voice calls using an Internet connection instead of a regular phone line.

The arrested persons have been identified as Syed Mohammed Ilyaz, Mohsin Bin Mohammed, Mir Muzaffar Ali, Dr. Mohd Omer, Mohd Zubairuddin, Mohd. Shahnawaz and Isa Bin Sayeed. They all were secretly doing an illegal business of termination/ illegal routing of international incoming calls through internet VOIP by arranging required equipment of VOIP Gateway, GSM-CDMA sims and fixed wireless telephones at three locations, Moghalpura, Golkonda and Tolichowki. They were found operating illegal units under the name 'Grey Call Set Up' at Chaitanyapuri, Nagole, Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam and Puthlibowli. The police seized cash of Rs 4,80,000, six laptops, nine GOIP-Gateway (VOIP- 16 Ports), sim cards of various networks, Gateway tenors, Wi-Fi routers and other related equipment from the illegal units. (ANI)