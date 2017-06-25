Seven killed after cable car snaps in J&K's Gulmarg

Srinagar: Seven people, including six tourists and a local man, were killed on Sunday when a gondola car cabin crashed hundreds of meters down to the ground after its cable snapped in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.





"Rescue efforts are on to save people trapped in other cars of the gondola cable car project," a police officer said.





The two-stage Gulmarg cable car lift ferries people to a height of 13,780 feet above the sea level. It is the world's second highest operating cable car project with a cabin capacity of ferrying 600 people in one hour.