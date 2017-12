[India], December 14 (ANI): At least seven people have been killed and two others injured after a dumper truck hit them and turned turtle in Betul's Bordehi.

The victims were helping the people injured in an accident, which had taken place earlier at the spot, when they were suddenly hit by the speeding truck last night, said police.

The injured were immediately shifted to the nearby government hospital for further treatment.

More details are awaited. (ANI)