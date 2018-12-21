Seven labourers crushed to death in Uttarakhand landslide

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Seven labourers died after a series of rocks fell on them on Kedarnath roadway near Rudraprayag's Banswara on Friday.

Rudraprayag district magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said seven bodies have been recovered from the accident site.

As soon as information of the landslide was received, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police were pressed into action to carry out rescue operations.

Five labourers were rescued during the search operation and admitted to a hospital in the vicinity. Their condition is said to be critical.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)