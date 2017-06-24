Seven Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

[India], June 24 (ANI): Seven Naxals of Jan Militia were arrested in a joint operation of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Police in Dantewada's Kuakonda on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Earlier in the day, three paramilitary personnel were critically injured during an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Till the last reports came, total five jawans were injured who were evacuated and shifted to hospital.

Before this encounter, two women Naxals were gunned down on June 21 in an encounter with the joint team of the Special Task Force ( STF) and District Reserve Guard ( DRG) in Abujmarh area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. (ANI)