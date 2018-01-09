Seven shops gutted in Mumbai's fire

[India], Jan. 09 (ANI): Seven shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a chawl's godown at Reay Road in Mumbai on Monday late night.

The fire, which broke out due to cylinder blast in one of the shops, has been doused now after six fire tenders and four water tankers were rushed to the spot to overcome the blaze.

The fire took place at 11.50 p.m. yesterday, the fire team said.

No casualties have been reported yet.

This incident comes after the massive fire in Kamala Mills compound claimed 14 lives on December 29.

Recently, fire also broke out on the premises of Mumbai Sessions Court and in Cinevista Studio. (ANI)