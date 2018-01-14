Seven suspected Maoists arrested in Maharashtra

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested seven suspected Maoists from Kalyan in Thane district and have been remanded to police custody till January 16.

Acting on a tip-off, ATS had formed several teams and begun conducting searches in the area. During the search operation, the suspected Maoists were nabbed and incriminating documents were also found from their possession.

It was claimed that the accused were active members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). All accused are aged between 30-50 years and hail from Telangana.

The ATS on Saturday said, "The Maoists have declared parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as a 'golden corridor' for propagating their ideology and spread their movement in the industrial zones." "The main accused and his accomplices were working in the 'golden corridor' to spread their ideology and lure people to their organisation, besides being in touch with left-wing extremist cadres in the forests," ATS added. (ANI)