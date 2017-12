[India], Dec 24 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested in Puranpur, Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

The victim was reportedly invited by her neighbour, an 11-year-old boy, to his house on the pretext of giving sugarcane.

The victim, when found by her family in a critical condition, was admitted to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched by the police to catch hold the molester. (ANI)