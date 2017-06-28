Seventh Pay Commission: Centre announces handsome increase in allowances

[India] June 28, 2017 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced handsome increase in allowances by allowing recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) on allowances with 34 modifications.

Revised rates on enhanced allowance will be effective from July 1, 2017.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told media that the Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, has decided to increase allowances to pensioners, soldiers and officers posted in Siachen and nurses & ministerial staffs of hospitals.

"Fixed medical allowance for pensioners is increased from Rs.500 per month to Rs.1000 per month. Constant attendance allowance on 100 percent disablement is increased from Rs.4500 per month to Rs. 6750 per month," said Jaitley. The government also doubled the allowances to soldiers and officers posted in Siachen. Now, the soldiers posted in Siachen will get Rs 30000 per month as allowance. Earlier, they used to get Rs. 14000 per month. The officers will now get monthly allowance of Rs 42500, which was earlier Rs 21000. The Cabinet has also increased allowances paid to nurses & ministerial staffs of hospitals. The nursing allowance has been increased from Rs.4800 to Rs.7200 per month. Operation theatre allowance is increased from Rs. 360 to Rs. 540 per month. Hospital patient care allowance (HPCA) is enhanced from Rs. 2070 to Rs. 4100 and patient care allowance (PCA) from Rs. 2100 pm to Rs.5300 per month. The Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations have been modified and HPCA and PCA to continue for Ministerial staff. (ANI)