'Severe' to 'Hazardous': Delhi chokes as dusty haze persists

[India], June 15 (ANI): Air quality in the national capital remained "hazardous" in many areas on Friday prompting authorities to alert people to avoid stepping outdoors.

Strong-anti cyclonic winds, blowing from Rajasthan, are the reason behind the worsening air quality.

According to AQICN, on Friday morning, PM10 (particles with the diameter less than 10mm) level was over 700 in most of the areas in Delhi-NCR areas, leading to hazy conditions and limiting visibility.

The AQI of R.K. Puram and Anand Vihar were recorded 948 and 999 respectively.

Other places like Mandir Marg (687), Dwarka (331), DITE Okhla (686), Punjabi Bagh (842) and ITO (457) also remained in the 'hazardous' level. Looking at the weather situation on Delhi in the past few days, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday ordered to stop all civil construction activities across the national capital from June 15 to 17 to bring down the severe dust pollution. Lt. Governor took to Twitter and said "Held emergency meeting in view of severe dust pollution in Delhi with Hon Min @ImranHussaain & officials. Emergency measures like stoppage of all civil construction activities till 17th June. More monitoring by agencies like NHAI, DMRC, MCDs, PWD & NBCC etc. for ensuring compliance (sic)." However, according to reports, the air quality in the national capital is expected to improve over the next few days. A number of dust storms have struck the northern part of India several times in this year's summer season, causing casualties and loss of properties. As per the AQI level - from 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor', and 401 and above is 'severe' or 'hazardous'. (ANI)