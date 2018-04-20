Severe weather warning issued for several places

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued severe weather warning for Friday and the following days, for several places across the country.

As per the statement by the ministry, thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail is likely in isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, on Friday, while states of Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Karnataka, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are very likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places.

Heavy rain is also on the cards for Jammu and Kashmir, south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

On the other hand, heat wave conditions are very likely in one or two pockets over Vidharbha, as per the statement.

With strong winds expected to reach a speed of 25 to 35 kmph, gusting to 45 kmph with moderate to rough sea conditions along and off West Bengal­ Odisha coasts, the Ministry has advised fishermen to be cautious while venturing in to the sea along and off these coasts. The wind speed is expected to spike up to 40 to 50 kmph by Saturday.

On Saturday, thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail are very likely at isolated places over Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The weather conditions are to continue the next day as well.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall are very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, out of which the latter is to experience similar conditions the next day too.

Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south Chhattisgarh and Kerala are also very likely to face thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over North Eastern states, namely south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

Based on the forecast generated by INCOIS, moderate to rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail along the West coast of India and rough to very rough over southern parts of West Coast and Lakshadweep area in the morning hours, where the fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

On Sunday, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely at isolated places over Telangana, Tamilnadu, interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Based on the forecast generated by INCOIS, moderate to rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail along and off the West coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and continue the next and the fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea along and off these areas.

As per the release, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and continue the next day.

On Tuesday, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely at isolated places over Telangana. (ANI)