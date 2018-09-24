Sex CD case: Bhagel sent to judicial custody

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee president, Bhupesh Baghel was on Monday sent to judicial custody for 15 days by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Raipur in connection with sex CD scandal case.

The next hearing has been fixed for October 8. Baghel did not file for bail.

The case was filed against Baghel on basis of a complaint filed by Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat.

On October 27 last year, journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad over possession of the CD, with an FIR being lodged against the state Congress president the next day.

Verma, who was arrested in connection with extortion and blackmailing case, had said that he has "a sex CD" of the Chhattisgarh minister. (ANI)