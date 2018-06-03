Sexual abuse of girls at Muzaffarpur Girls' Home, FIR registered

[India], Jun 3 (ANI): Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS, Mumbai) in an audit report revealed that minor girls living at government children home located at Sahu Road under Town police station area in Muzaffarpur are subjected to sexual assault.

The TISS, in its report raised question in the manner the children home were run. It stated that several girls were allegedly being abused sexually and tortured.

After the report came to light a case was registered with the Women's police station in Muzaffarpur by district child protection unit against the Seva Sankalp evam Vikas Samiti, the NGO which run the children home.

The case has been filed under section 376, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). Talking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said, "The investigation has been initiated in this matter. There no name has been mentioned in the FIR." Meanwhile, the girls have been shifted from Muzaffarpur to Patna and Madhubani children home. (ANI)