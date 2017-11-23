'Sexual assault' of infant by classmate: Police assures probe with sensitivity

[India], November 23 (ANI): Case is being investigated with highest degree of sensitivity and care, said Delhi Police on Thursday after sexual assault of a four-year-old girl, allegedly by her classmate, has come to light.

According to the FIR filed by the victim's parents, the student of Delhi's Maxfort School in Dwarka was sexually assaulted twice by a five-year-old boy on Friday; once in the toilet and the second time in the classroom. On both occasions, no one else was present.

"The case is being investigated with highest degree of sensitivity and care, and also various aspects are being analysed in the matter," Delhi Police Spokesperson Dependra Pathak told ANI.

"If there was any CCTV around then it would have helped us a lot. Currently, the medical reports are being looked into and probe is on," he said. According to the parents, the victim girl said the boy opened her pants in the bathroom and put his finger inside her private parts. The girl tried pushing him away but to no avail and could not ask for help as no staff member was around. Accusing the school management of laxity, the parents have alleged that a school teacher and school coordinator, on being told about the incident, feigned ignorance and offered no concrete assistance. The school principal too did not provide any relief, and further refused to divulge details of the accused student. After the doctors at Rockland Hospital examined the victim and confirmed it to be a case of sexual assault, the parents lodged a complaint at the Dwarka Police Station. A case has been registered. (ANI)