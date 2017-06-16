Sexual assault row: Tarun Tejpal to appear before fast track court today

[India], June 16 (ANI): Former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal is slated to appear before the fast track court here on Friday in lieu of the sexual harassment charges slapped against him.

On January 17, 2015, the Supreme Court had stayed the trial against Tejpal in connection with his alleged role in a sexual assault case for a period of three weeks.

According to media reports, a bench headed by Chief Justice H.L.Dattu had asked the trial judge to make sure that the prosecution supplies all relevant documents related to the case within three weeks.

The apex court bench had also asked Tejpal to refrain from delaying the trial on any grounds in future. In November 2013, Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel, at an event in Goa. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against him and he was asked to step down from his post. (ANI)