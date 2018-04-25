Sexual Harassment: HC seeks reply from JNU, Prof Atul Johri, Delhi Police

[India], Apr. 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices and sought a reply from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) authorities, Delhi police and Professor Atul Johri by May 2 on a plea filed by female students seeking Johri's suspension and declaration that he should not be allowed to enter the university campus.

In March, Delhi's Patiala House Court had granted bail to Johri, who was accused of sexually harassing a group of female students in the campus.

Johri was released on bail hours after he was arrested by the Delhi police.

At least nine women had filed FIRs against the professor from the School of Life Sciences, accusing him of sexual harassment. Earlier, the All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) had also staged protests outside Vasant Kunj police station and submitted a memorandum in connection with the alleged molestation charges against Johri. They claimed that the protests were being staged as despite numerous complaints by female students and FIRs filed against the professor; the police had not taken the prerequisite action to prosecute the accused. (ANI)