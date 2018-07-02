SGPC chief calls Jalalabad blast 'deliberate attack'

[India], July 2 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president GS Longowal on Monday called the 'barbaric' suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, a 'deliberate' attack.

Speaking to ANI, Longowal said, "It was a deliberate attack. It's duty of the respective government to ensure the safety of people."

He also requested the Centre to talk to Afghanistan government and ensure death penalty for people responsible.

The suicide bombing in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan claimed lives of 19 people, including 11 Sikhs and injured 20 others on Sunday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident and assured that India stands ready for assistance "in this sad hour." (ANI)