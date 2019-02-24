Shabir Shah fit and fine: Tihar DIG

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Delhi Tihar prison authorities on Sunday denied any untoward incident or mishap involving inmate and Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah.

Refuting claims of mishaps involving inmates from Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Inspector General of Tihar Jail, Shailendra Parihar said: "Shabir Shah is absolutely "fit and fine". All other inmates from Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan are also fine.”

Shabir Shah is the main accused in a 2007 money laundering case related to alleged terror financing.

Earlier, some misleading reports were circulated that inmates from Jammu and Kashmir have been misbehaved with in Tihar prison. (ANI)