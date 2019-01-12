Shah Faesal couldn't fulfil his duties as an officer, wonder what will he do in future: J-K Governer

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday expressed displeasure over the resignation of IAS officer Shah Faesal from service and wondered what he could do in life if he could not fulfil his role in the government where he got a "lot of respect".

Faesal, who made news after becoming the first Kashmiri to top the civil services exam in 2009, resigned on January 9, protesting the "unabated" killings in Kashmir and "lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government."

Malik further said Faesal could have delivered better as an officer rather than as a politician. "I wish him well. The person could not fulfil his role in the government where he got a lot of respect, I wonder what will he do in future. It would have been better if he had remained an officer and served the nation," said Malik. "He is still a government official and I will not comment on this. His direction is also not decided," he added. Faesal, who joined the service in 2010, announced his resignation in his Facebook post and said he will share his future plans. The 35-year-old alleged "insidious attacks on the special identity of the Jammu and Kashmir and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of 'hypernationalism'. (ANI)