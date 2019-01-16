Shah Faesal's resignation not in country's interest, says Kavinder Gupta

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday expressed disappointment over former IAS officer Shah Faesal's decision to quit government service, and said such a decision is not in the interest of the country.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta opined, "Faesal must work for the country instead of resigning from the post. Such a decision is not in the country's interest. We want such people to work for the country's welfare instead of speaking in support of militants, supporting militants is like supporting Pakistan. His father was too killed by the militants. He should work for the country."

Faesal, who joined the service in 2010, announced his resignation on January 9 over "unabated killings" in the Valley and "lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government." The 35-year-old alleged "insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K State and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hypernationalism." He went on to add that "voices of reason in this country cannot be muzzled for long and the environment of siege will need to end if we wish to usher in a true democracy." (ANI)