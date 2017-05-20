Shah highlights Modi government's achievements

[India] May 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday highlighted the Narendra Modi-led government's major achievements in the last three years.

He was addressing a press conference after inaugurating the BJP office here. The BJP president is on 95-day country-wide tour and his tour is seen as a bid to secure a safe win for the BJP in the 2019 general elections.

Shah reminded the Other Backward Class (OBC) society that "Modi government did a great job by according Constitutional status to the OBC Commission".

Targeting the Congress party, the BJP leader said, "The Modi government has ended the politics of family, sectarianism, and appeasement in the country." He also lauded Prime Minister Modi for demonetisation to fight black money. "The Modi government has taken decisive steps to bring probity in political life and to make black money ineffective in public life," said Shah. He added that Modi government exhibited the political will by taking a step like demonetisation, which has curbed the menace of the black money in the country. The BJP leader also highlighted the Swachh Bharat Mission and said that "due to the prime minister's initiative over four crore toilets have been constructed all over the country". He also boasted about the increasing number of BJP members. "The BJP that started with only 10 members has now become world's largest political party with more than 11 crore members," said Shah. Talking about the environment, the BJP president said that "India under the Prime Minister Modi is leading the world in the field of environment conservation". (ANI)