Shah launches poll campaign in MP, takes dig at Rahul

[India], May 04 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah, who started the campaign for the 2019 elections with a massive rally here on Friday, took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the party workers in Bhopal, he said, "Even if Rahul Gandhi uses binocular, he cannot see Congress emerging victorious in the coming days. I wonder how Rahul Ji can dream of such things."

Continuing his tirade against the opposition party, Shah said that the BJP stood for farmers and the poor, while the Congress was synonymous with "corporate interests."

He also praised the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for working for the welfare of poor and claimed that the BJP would surely win all the 29 seats in the state in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shah arrived here from Karnataka's Bengaluru and addressed the state-level meeting of the party workers and office-bearers at the Dusshera Maidan in Bhopal. Later, he flew back to Bengaluru. Shah launched the election campaign today in Madhya Pradesh and boosted the morale of the party workers to gear up for the upcoming polls in the state. The assembly elections in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due later this year. (ANI)