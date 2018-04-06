Shah loses battle before it starts: Surjewala

[India] April 6 (ANI): Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah has lost battle even before it has started.

He made this comment while criticising Shah for equating the Opposition parties with animals.

Talking to ANI, Surjewala said the phraseology that Shah has used shows his character.

Talking to ANI, Surjewala said, "In our culture, a man and his character are known by the phraseology he depicts and states. The manner in which Amit Shah used abusive language, calling entire opposition animals and names, reflects that it is language of a leader who has lost the battle even before it started."

Addressing a rally of party workers on the occasion of BJP's 38th foundation day in Mumbai, Shah stoked controversy by likening the Opposition to creatures like snakes, cats, dogs, mongoose, which have come together for survival against the flood, that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Shah later clarified his statement. The BJP President said, "Snake and a mongoose are natural enemies and that is why I drew the parallel, because these Opposition parties are going against their own ideology in coming together against the wave of Modi ji." He added that he was clarifying his statement If someone's sentiments have been hurt. (ANI)