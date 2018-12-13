Shah meets BJP office bearers, focuses on social engineering

New Delhi: Days after being defeated in Assembly elections, BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with party office bearers, state BJP chiefs and other officials to galvanize the party's frontal organisations in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

However, he didn't speak about the party's defeat in the polls but talked about the preparedness of party "morchas" and chalked out future plans in an attempt to give a new touch to party's social engineering move.

Addressing reporters, BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav announced programmes of the party beginning on December 15. These will continue till February.

The party will hold a two-day convention of its Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in New Delhi on December 15-16 while a two-day National Executive meeting of the women wing will be held at Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the two-day executive and will be attended by several women leaders. A two-day National Executive of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha will be organised in Nagpur while a two-day meeting of its minority wing will take place in Delhi on the last day of January. Yadav said a two-day executive meeting of the OBC Morcha will be held at Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan. The BJP will hold a two-day National Executive of its farmers cell in Uttar Pradesh. All these executive meets and conventions would be attended by senior party leaders and several union ministers. The meeting called by Shah at the party headquarters comes days after the BJP was ousted from power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Earlier in the day, the BJP parliamentary party met here but the top leaders refrained from speaking on the election defeats.