Shah meets with Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Pradhan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here.

BJP leader Uma Bharati also arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs to meet him. Shortly after taking charge, Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry.

Kashmir is the focus area for Shah in view of the promises made in the BJP manifesto such as abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution. The Centre's muscular anti-terror policy pursued in Kashmir is likely to be continued under the new government.

Another prime area of focus would be to revitalize the security establishment to ensure that Pulwama like terrorist attacks, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, do not recur. (ANI)