Shah slams Congress for accusing PM of not giving due importance to Pulwama attack

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on Friday slammed Congress party for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not giving due importance to Pulwama terror attack.

The BJP chief defended the Prime Minister, saying that he was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Modi of not giving “due importance” to the Pulwama terror attack and shooting a film at a time when the entire nation was mourning the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers.

"Our Prime Minister works for 18 hours out in a day. No comments on his intentions to keep the nation safe will make any difference. No allegations in this connection will affect the nation," Shah said.

"Today we are bearing the brunt of the mistake committed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Had Sardar Patel been the first Prime Minister of the nation, the situation would have been different," he said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday morning said that February 14 incident was an "attack on the integrity" of the nation.

"How did terrorists acquire a huge amount of RDX and rocket launchers? 48 hours before the attack, JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) released a video warning of attack. There was an intelligence report also on February 8. Why were these warnings ignored," he asked.

Highlighting the steps taken by the Indira Gandhi government against Pakistan, he said: "We defeated Pakistan in 1971. Not only did Indira Gandhi help free Bangladesh. She also got 91,000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender. She made Pakistan to face the defeat."

The CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. Pakistan-based terror group JeM claimed the responsibility for the attack.(ANI)