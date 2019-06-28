Shah wants President's rule extended in J&K

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months with effect from July 3 and said Assembly elections will be held by the year end.

While tabling the resolution, Shah said that the Election Commission had agreed to postpone the Assembly elections and that these will be held after the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

"It is not possible to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir now. The Election Commission has decided to conduct the elections by the year end," he said.

"For the past several decades, the elections have not taken place in the state during these months." The proposal to extend President's rule was opposed by K. Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Manish Tiwari of the Congress. Both argued that if the Lok Sabha polls could be held now, so can the Assembly elections.