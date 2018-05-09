Shahjahanpur woman alleges sexual assault by BJP MLA's son, claims threat to life

Lucknow: A woman in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA. The woman has also alleged that she has been getting death threats since making the allegations against the BJP leader’s son.

According to the lawyer of the woman, Avdhesh Singh, some miscreants threatened her with dire consequences if she did not take the complaint back. “Goons came to her house and told her to take back the complaint or else they would kill her,” he said.

The woman had earlier sat on a dharna demanding action against the BJP MLA's son, who she accused of sexually assaulting her. This comes close on the heels of the Unnao rape case involving BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The incident grabbed headlines first when the alleged victim made an attempt to commit suicide outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.