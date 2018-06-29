Shailja murder case: Major Handa to be produced before Delhi Court

[India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Police will produce Major Nikhil Handa before the Patiala House Court at the end of his four-day remand on Friday.

On June 25, a Delhi Court had sent Handa to four-day police custody for allegedly killing the wife of his fellow officer, Shailja Dwivedi.

Handa was arrested Sunday after Shailja was found dead in Delhi's Brar Square area.

He had made fake profiles on social media websites to befriend Shailja and murdered her after she refused to marry him.

As per sources, the deceased's body was found with her throat slit. The body had also been allegedly run over by a car several times. The police also seized the vehicle in which the victim was reportedly last seen travelling in. (ANI)