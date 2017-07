Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed at Ben Gurion Airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This is the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Israel.

At the airport, Netanyahu welcomed Modi with a hug and said aloud "Shalom! It's a historic day."

PM Modi's welcome is on par with that of US President Donald Trump.

During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.