'Shame on you': Twitter slams fringe groups for violence over 'Padmaavat'

What should've been done?— Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) January 25, 2018
All stakeholders including #KarniSena should've sat together,resolved the differences amicably & let #Padmaavat
release.
Instead,Bhansali stays Arrogant leading to #KarniSenaViolence. Bhansali's Responsible.#IndiaVsFringe#IndiaWithPadmaavat#Gurugram
First time ever for me !!! Most parents in the agitating regions have not sent their kids to school today ...why ??? Coz #Padmaavat is releasing... clearly Govt has failed to bring in a sense of security. Also groups targeting kids !!!!! #Shame SAD.— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 25, 2018
#Padmaavat not released in Rajasthan, MP , Gujarat , Patna & some parts of Harayana. This is a very sad scenario. Fringe groups destroyed democracy with the help of state governments.— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2018
So, let me get this straight - a Hindu fundamentalist (lunatic?) organisation went on a rampage to oppose a film that allegedly vilified Muslims and glorified Hindu rulers of #Rajasthan? Did irony die again yet? Or is it caste over religion?#Padmaavat— Raksha Kumar (@Raksha_Kumar) January 25, 2018
I support #Padmaavat and condemn politicisation of art and hampering of creativity.— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) January 25, 2018
World is developing at bullet speed and this is where we are stuck!
Violence is wrong. No argument can make it right!
I wish all vandals put the same amount of energy in their work and education.
Children of my country shiver with fear and cry....as karni Sena attacks a school bus....The elected Government looks the other way..The opposition party diplomatically reacts...aren’t u all ashamed to trade our children’s safety ..for ur vote bank politics..#justasking— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 24, 2018
So You're Attacking Kids To Prove How Much You Care For The Dignity Of A Woman? Wow! Rani #Padmavati Would Be So Proud Of You, #KarniSena Goons.#IndiaWithPadmaavat #KarniSenaViolence #Padmaavat— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 24, 2018
Maybe if Karni Sena enrolled into JNU some action might be taken against them— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) January 24, 2018
If you trace back every issue that plagues us, then common trait is the "lack of fear of law". Khauff zaroori hai. Karni Sena goons must get a bamboo. Likewise every person who disrespects law.— Ashu (@muglikar_) January 24, 2018
Dear Karni Sena members if you have any political ambitions then forget about it because you’ve already collected a lot of bad PR for yourself. How dare you attack innocent children?— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 25, 2018
And now pls look at your foolish self in the mirror and chant-
“Jaisi Karni waisi bharni.”
Pellets and bullets are reserved for protesters in Kashmir. Karni Sena and Ram Rahim supporters get free publicity, state protection and impunity. Horrified to see the video of Gurgaon bus attack. Thoughts with the kids who had to go through this.— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 24, 2018