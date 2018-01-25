'Shame on you': Twitter slams fringe groups for violence over 'Padmaavat'

New Delhi: 'Padmaavat', the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus, which released today, has been embroiled into a controversy since its inception.





While various Hindu and Rajput fringe outfits have raised objections over the epic drama, the Supreme Court has given a green signal to the film.





The top court had set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the movie.