'Shameful' on Mamata's part to accuse Guv. Tripathi: BJP

[India], July 4 (ANI): After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trained guns at Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi calling the latter 'a block president' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister and saffron party leader Babul Supriyo stated that it was 'shameful' on her part to accuse the former as it has become a "fashion" for her to falsely allege people.

Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said, "Is it right for a Chief Minister to comment or remark in such a way? It is very shameful on her part to accuse Governor Tripathi of making threats against her and abusing her. It has now become a fashion for her to accuse and blame others. The communal violence in North 24 Parganas has been on the rise since long and Mamata is not taking any step to curb it."

Earlier in the day, Banerjee came down heavily on Tripathi saying she was threatened and humiliated by him. Speaking at the State Secretariat in Kolkata, Mamata said, "I made it clear to him (the Governor) that he cannot speak to me in such a manner; he cannot threaten me. The Governor telephoned me and said objectionable things. He spoke like a 'block president' of BJP." The Chief Minister claimed that she received a call from Tripathi after a BJP delegation met him over the issue of communal violence in North 24 Parganas. (ANI)