'Shameful', says Congress after MP police candidates' caste marked on chest

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): The Congress on Monday called the act, where the caste of the candidates, appearing for constable posts, was marked on their chest in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, extremely shameful.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that both are trying to divide the nation on the by spreading the poison of religion and casteism among the people to divide the nation.

Talking to ANI, Scindia said, "Whatever happened is very shameful. The main aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is to spread the poison of religion and casteism to divide the country. The Congress party is going to fight against this to maintain and preserve the unity of our country."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday assured strict action and ordered probe in the case. The candidates appearing for the post of Police Constable were labelled with their respective castes on their chest during medical examinations at a district hospital on April 29. (ANI)