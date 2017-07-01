Shameful that Presidential poll turned into 'Dalit vs Dalit' fight: Meira Kumar

[India] July 1 (ANI): Opposition's Presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Saturday said that it is a shame that the election has been turned into fight between "Dalit vs Dalit", adding that her nomination was supported by 17 major opposition parties unanimously.

"When Ram Nath Kovind and I were nominated, it became caste issue. Shameful that Presidential election has been turned into Dalit vs Dalit. 17 major Opposition parties unanimously selected me as presidential candidate. The unity is based on firm ideological position," Kumar said while addressing a press conference here.

She added that people of this country want development, good roads and infrastructure and it's time that their thoughts should also be clean.

"We have people living in this country who are suppressed and marginalised for years. With the freedom movement, we have pledged that we will bring them up at par with others and will ensure them dignity, development, security and would mainstream them. This is our ideology and we have worked for this for years," Kumar asserted.

On July 17, the electors will cast their votes to elect the next President of India.

Counting of votes for the Presidential election will take place on July 20 and on July 25, a day after incumbent Pranab Mukherjee demits office, India will get its 14th President.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday extended its support to Opposition candidate Meira Kumar in the Presidential polls.

According to sources, Kumar had called up AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal herself two days to garner support from his party.

This comes after the former Lok Sabha speaker also appealed to all elected representatives to support her in this election.

"It's not just a contest for the supreme position of land. It's a very strong articulation of what we stand for and our ideology. I will put all my efforts to become the kind of leader this diverse and culturally rich country needs," Kumar said. (ANI)