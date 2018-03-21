Sharad Yadav urges political parties to come together against BJP

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Former MP Sharad Yadav on Tuesday urged all the political parties to come together and stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Citing an example of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha by-polls results, the former Janata Dal (United) leader said that similar situation can be repeated only when the parties united.

"There is a need for all parties, regional and national, to come together. This unity yielded a result in Gorakhpur. The party which was going around chanting names of temples and mosques were given a befitting reply by people of Gorakhpur and Phulpur," Yadav said, after meeting Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Recently, the Samajwadi Party (SP) in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) defeated the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh to bag the constituencies of Gorakhpur and Phulpur. (ANI)