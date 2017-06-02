Shashi Shekar Vempati appointed as Prasar Bharati CEO

[India], June 2 (ANI): Shashi Shekar Vempati has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati on the recommendation of the three-member committee headed by Vice President and consisting of Chairman, Press Council of India and the President's nominee i.e. Secretary, Information and Broadcasting for a period of five years from the date of assumption of office.

Vempati is currently serving as a Member (part time) of the Prasar Bharati Board since February 2016.

As a part time member of the Prasar Bharati Board, Vempati has served as Chairman of Audit Committee, Member of Finance and Accounts Committee, Technology Committee, Sports Rights Committee and HR Committee.

An alumnus of IIT Bombay, Vempati has over two decades of experience as a Technocrat with specialization in areas of Corporate Management, Technology Consulting and Digital Media. He has worked in Infosys for more than a decade as Product Strategist and Digital Innovator in North America. He currently holds two patents "Real Time Business Event Monitoring, Tracking and Execution Architecture" and "System and method for monitoring and management of inventory of products and assets in real time" under his name. Vempati has authored many books namely "Broadcasting Technologies in India", "National Digital Security Architecture in India", "Creating a Global Media Platform out of India" among others. (ANI)